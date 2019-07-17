Robert K. Radlff, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2019 holding the hand of Margaret, his wife of 55 years. Bob was known to all as an extremely thoughtful, hard-working, kind and generous man. He spent time with his family, coached baseball and volunteered for many community activities. Bob often made gifts to groups and people in need without seeking any validation or acknowledgment. He enjoyed sports, learning about history, playing bridge and horse racing. He was a long-suffering NY Giants fan. Bob was a civil engineer who worked in the public sector his entire career. He retired as the Director of the Design Bureau for the NYS Department of Transportation. He was an active member of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials. He received his Master of Engineering from RPI and his undergraduate degree at Clarkson University. Bob grew up in Scotia, where he played school basketball, then established a home and raised a family in southern Saratoga County. Bob battled with a neurological illness for decades and received support from many family members, friends and personal assistants. The family especially extends its gratitude to Dr. David Hornick, Eric Smith, RN, Michael Massa, The Community Hospice, Shaker Pointe at Carondolet, Frank Carpenter, Lynne, Sherry, Tim, Joe Kinner and Ken Zeman. Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Elizabeth; son, Bob (Alison); grandchildren, Abigail and Schuyler; sister, Nancy Zeman (Ken); sister, Suzanne Sather (Larry) and many nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, Joe Kinner (Linda) and sister-in-law, Mary Zlotnick (Joe). He was predeceased by Sanford, his father, and Irene Welsh, his mother. Funeral Friday morning at 9 o'clock from St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner 104th St.), Lansingburgh on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy, NY. In Bob's memory please consider making a contribution to The Community Hospice, Double H Ranch, or any organization or person seeking to make the world a better place. For online condolences please visit: www.theriverviewfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019