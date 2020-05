Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family



Robert (Bob) Klimkewicz, 81, died May 2. Services will be private for the family from the Gordon C. Emerick FH. Mass in the future at Christ the King Church. Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store