Robert L. Bailey, 84, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Sunbury, PA, he was the son of Harold and Ruth Cromley Bailey. From 1954-57 he served our country in the United States Army. Bob has been a State Farm insurance agent since January of 1963. An avid car collector, Bob loved to golf, hunt, snowmobile and spend time on his boat. He will be remembered as THE BEST DAD EVER and for his dedication to his family. He is survived by his three daughters; Dawn & Lisa Bailey and Audra Angerami. His five grandchildren; Christopher, Matthew, Nathaniel and Nicholas Sardynski and Marissa Angerami. His two great granddaughters; Addie & Paislie Sardynski. His significant other, Anna Stay and longtime friend, Nancy Oldow. He is also survived by his three siblings; Richard Bailey, Sandra Druzba, Terry Pugliese and several nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by all. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Ella Stay Bailey. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. All Covid-19 restrictions will be adhered to and masks must be worn. Burial, with military honors, will be at Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Wounded Warrior Project
. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.