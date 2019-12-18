|
Robert L. Carson, age 93, a longtime Glenville resident, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Saratoga Springs with his family at his side. He was born on May 28, 1926 in Marion, Indiana, the son of the late Leslie Carson and Yevonne Williams Carson. Robert was educated in the public schools in Indiana and Maryland. Robert was proud to serve with the 6th Armored Division of the US Army in France and Germany during WWII. Robert continued his education attending Purdue University where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1950. He then went to work for General Electric as an engineer and engineering manager in the Large Steam Turbine Department for 40 years prior to retiring in 1990. Robert was an avid hiker. He was a member of the Adirondack 46-R Club, having climbed all 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks. He loved to ski, sail, canoe, kayak and play tennis. He was an accomplished craftsman, having made many very special pieces of furniture. One of "Papa's" greatest joys was playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him and were touched by him. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Norma M. Carson; daughter, Cynthia Mushroe (Michael) of Spring Lake, Michigan; sons, Dr. Eric Carson (Kathleen) of Saratoga Springs, David Carson (Diane) of Mahopac, NY; seven grandchildren, Kathleen O'Brien (Daniel), Robert Mushroe, Thomas Mushroe, Jenna Hiltz (Alan), Michael Carson, Brian Carson, Chelsea Carson; three great-grandchildren, Liam and Lily O'Brien and Hailey Hiltz; two sisters, Carolyn Jones of Muncie Indiana, and Delores Bray of Mesa, Arizona; several nieces and friends who will miss him dearly. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Burnt Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert can be made to the Calvary Episcopal Church, 85 Lake Hill Rd, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019