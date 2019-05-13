Robert L. "Sob" Sobkowicz, 82, of Maple Avenue, Hagaman, NY; passed away May 9, 2019 at home. Born in Amsterdam on September 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Leo and Alfreda Androchwicz Sobkowicz. Bob received his education in the Amsterdam school system and graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1954. In 1954, Bob enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in Scotia, NY; and was assigned to Aircraft Maintenance and retired from that position in 1990. Bob was also employed as a civilian technician in the Air National Guard from January of 1957 to January of 1990 retiring as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor. Bob was a member of the John J. Wyszomirski American Legion Post 701, a life member of the Bigelow Weavers Club and a former member of the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course for many years. The family enjoyed many summers at their camp on the Great Sacandaga Lake, swimming, fishing and boating. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing softball in the Amsterdam City league. Bob was married to Patricia Ann Louer on May 5, 1957. Patty passed away November 10, 2013. Bob is survived by one daughter, Susan Van Alstine (Kenneth) of Broadalbin, NY; three sons, Robert T. Sobkowicz (Frances) of Johnstown, NY; William R. Sobkowicz (Kristy) of Amsterdam, NY and Wayne P. Sobkowicz (Christine) of Rotterdam, NY; one sister, Sharon Conroy of Lake City, FL; one brother, Thomas Sobkowicz of Amsterdam, sister-in-law, Joyce Louer, grandchildren, Braden and Janse Van Alstine, Ele, Libby and Rachel Sobkowicz, Josh Stewart (Shannon), George and Jamie Haridimos, two great grandchildren, Rylee Van Alstine and Lorenzo Van Ness. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Amsterdam. Memorial gifts in Bob's name may be made to John J. Wyszomirski American Legion Post 701, 123 W. Main Street or Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, both Amsterdam, NY 12010. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 13, 2019