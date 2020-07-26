Bob Lancto passed away on June 27, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY after a short illness. Bob was a resident of Clifton Park for the past 47 years. He and Lorraine, his wife of 62 years, shared a home at 20 Berkshire Drive. Upon Lorraine's passing in 2012, Bob and daughter Debra shared a residence at 8 Wall Street. Bob was born on April 10, 1927 in Lyon Mountain, NY to Marie Josephine (Pageau) and Jud Gideon Lancto. He moved with his family to Plattsburgh, NY in 1935. After completing his early education at Mt. Assumption School and commencing college when he was 16, he joined the US Navy, serving in the Philippines during World War II. Upon his return to Plattsburgh after the war, he completed studies at New York State Teachers College, where he was also an avid baseball and basketball player. Upon graduation, Bob began his teaching career at a four-room schoolhouse, foregoing a minor league baseball contract to play for the NY Yankees' minor league team in Montreal. After furthering his education at both St. Lawrence and Syracuse Universities, he became an elementary school principal in Plattsburgh. After meeting and falling in love with a kind, beautiful nurse named Lorraine, they married on August 14, 1950 in Plattsburgh. Soon thereafter, Bob accepted a Principal position at Bedford Hills Elementary School in Bedford Hills, NY and later at Fox Meadow Elementary School in Scarsdale, NY. While working in those positions he continued his graduate education at Harvard University. He earned his Master's Degree in Education and worked towards a Doctorate degree. In 1973, he accepted the position of Executive Director of the School Administrators Association of NY State (SAANYS) in Albany, a position he proudly held until his retirement in 1991. Bob is survived by four children: daughters, Linda Sylvain (Dennis) of Ft. Collins, CO, Debra Lancto of Clifton Park, Pamela Garrison (Bill) of Saratoga Springs, NY and son Michael (Karen) of Arvada, CO. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Shaun and Nicole Surani of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Matthew (Maria), Connor and Garrett Lancto of Arvada, CO. He is also survived by a sister, Henrietta Bouyea (George) of Plattsburgh, NY and many nieces and nephews. Bob was a regular parishioner at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Clifton Park. He was a great source of support to family and friends. He was a wonderful father and grandpa, beloved by his children, grandchildren and their friends. They will miss the stories he was always ready to share. Bob will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Lorraine at Saratoga National Cemetery. A future announcement of his Memorial Service will be made once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum, 2914 Standish Road, Lyon Mountain, NY 12952.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store