Robert Lawrence, 80, dear husband of 56 years to Nancy (nee Landau) and loving father of John Lawrence, passed away on November 3, 2019. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Bob was a graduate of Scotia High School and Union College in Schenectady, NY. His career included 25 years with General Electric. He then went on to become Vice President of Marketing at Insulating Materials Inc. in Schenectady. After retirement, he and Nancy moved to Ohio and spent the winters in Naples, FL. Bob enjoyed reading, traveling, watching TV and visiting with friends and family. He was known for his kindness, generosity, optimism and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed, especially by Nancy, but also by his family and his many friends. Visitation for Bob will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 3100 S. Weymouth Rd., Medina, OH 44256. Bob's Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. A visitation will also be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304, followed by a graveside ceremony at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, address listed above, or Hospice of the Western Reserve of Medina, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. ONLINE CONDOLENCES at WWW.CARLSONFUNERALHOMES.COM.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019