Robert "Huck" Louis Hucko, 57, died Saturday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Supply, North Carolina. Robert was born October 14, 1961 in Schenectady, New York, the son of Louis and Jeannette Hucko. He lived his early childhood in Schoharie, NY and his later childhood in Delanson, NY graduating from Duanesburg Central School. Robert lived in Schenectady, NY as an adult until 1996 when he moved to Supply, NC. He enjoyed mini bikes and motors of all kinds from a young age. Once he received his driver's license, he moved on to motorcycles and muscle cars. Robert worked as an auto and motorcycle mechanic all of his life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gun smithing as well as good friends and good times. Survivors include his son, Aaron Howard of Bolivia, North Carolina; his mother, Jeannette Hucko of Delanson, NY; his sister, Jean (Philip) Bradt of Esperance, NY; his Aunt Rosemarie Stoddard of Glouster, VA; two nieces, one grandniece and two cousins. Robert was predeceased by his father, Louis Hucko. A memorial service was held on September 22, 2019 at the Sharon United Methodist Church in Supply, NC for family and friends.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019