Robert M. Pitura passed away on February 20, 2020 at his home in Niskayuna. He was born December 13, 1944 in the Bronx to Steve and Mary Pitura. He served in the US Marine Corp in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City and had a long career in graphic design and home renovation. Bob lived most of his life in Westchester County (Goldens Bridge and Yorktown) before moving to Niskayuna in 2002. He is survived by his beloved wife, April Sherry, his son, Clark (Lia) and grandson, Dylan, his daughter, Amy Beth and grandson, Luke, his brothers, Bill and Tom, and many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richie. Services and interment will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans or the American Legion.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 9 to May 10, 2020.