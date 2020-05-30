Dr. Robert "Bob" McMorris passed away on May 26, 2020, at the age of 85 following a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Oneonta, New York. Bob was born in Oneonta, to Robert and Ethel (Fisher) McMorris. He grew up in Cobleskill and South Glens Falls. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Hamilton College and his Ph.D. from Syracuse University. He spent almost 50 years teaching in the Educational Psychology Department at SUNY Albany. He thoroughly enjoyed working with both the faculty and students and was known for his sense of humor and use of cartoons to add sparkle to his lectures. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughters Cindy McMorris of North Carolina, Dr. Leslie Craddock of Seattle, and Allison Znachko (Mike) of San Diego; his step-children Andrew Schwarz, Kristina McLaughlan, and Erika Schwarz; his sister Christie Scofield; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Claire and Chris Eatz; and eight grandchildren. Bob loved the outdoors, hiking, biking, canoeing, and also finding good diners to eat at. He enjoyed talking with people, walking and playing with his dogs, and sharing cartoons with others. He will be missed by all who knew his kind and generous nature and his wonderful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Regional Food Bank 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110 or to the charity of your choice. His family will be having a celebration of his life at a future date to be determined. To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 30, 2020.