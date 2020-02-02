|
|
Robert N. Honeyman passed away peacefully January 24th, 2020 in Newton, Massachusetts at age 98. Bob lived in Niskayuna over 50 years, was employed by GE at the Knolls Atomic Power Lab, active at Eastern Parkway Methodist Church, Northeast Woodworkers, and was scoutmaster of Troop 34. He was married to the late Juanita (Shimer) Honeyman and is survived by his son, James Honeyman, of Wellesley, MA. A memorial service will be held Feb. 22nd, 10:30 a.m., at Eastern Parkway Methodist Church, 943 Palmer Ave, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastern Parkway Methodist Church or Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Further details at bostoncremation.org/obituary
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020