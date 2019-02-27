Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Robert O. Burt Obituary
Robert O. Burt, 89, passed away on February 26, 2019. Robert was a Korean War Veteran and retired from the United States Army in 1967. Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan; four children, Therese (Peter) Andrews, Robert (Kathy) Burt, James Burt, and Mary Ellen Burt; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
