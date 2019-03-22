Robert (Bob) Page, a longtime resident of Greenwich and Argyle, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 after a long illness. Bob was born in Schenectady, NY on May 4,1938 to Anthony Page and Susan (Giordano) Page. When Bob was a young boy, the family moved to Argyle, NY and his father opened Page's Market on Main Street in Argyle. Bob graduated from Argyle Central School in 1956 and attended Union College in Schenectady. Upon the death of his father, Bob left Union College, returning to Argyle. For many years, he operated Page's Market with his mother Susan. On August 8, 1965, Bob married Dorothy F. White at St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich, NY. In 1973, he graduated from the State University of Albany with a BS degree in Biology and began working as Washington County's Planning Director. Washington County was one of the great loves of Bob's life. He spent many hours driving the county roads with family and friends, enjoying the picturesque scenery and abundant wildlife. In retirement, Bob pursued his many varied interests with great enthusiasm. He enjoyed golf, gardening, reading, cooking, collecting antiques, rug hooking, basket weaving, raising Labrador retrievers; but most of all, fly fishing and local history. Bob was an expert fly fisherman and tied his own remarkable flies. He was able to travel to the Northwest United States to practice his skill, however nothing compared to Bob's favorite fishing stream the Battenkill River. He could often be found along the Battenkill in the evening when the "hatch" was good or at the "Springhole" visiting with friends. Bob always promoted Washington County and local history. In later years, he worked as a volunteer in the Gill Room at the Greenwich Free Library. He and a dear friend of his interviewed and recorded recollections and facts of Greenwich and the surrounding area for the oral history project of the library's Gill Room. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy White Page; one brother, Gerald (Suzanne) Page of Florida; two sisters, Diane (Chuck) Childs of Ithaca, and Rita (Michael) Cacchillo of Idaho; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Karen White of Greenwich, eight nieces and nephews, as well as numerous relatives in Schenectady, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Flynn Brothers Funeral Home 80 Main Street, Greenwich, NY 12834. The family will receive guests at the funeral home beginning at 10:15 a.m. Burial in the Greenwich Cemetery will follow the funeral service, and a reception for family and friends at the Greenwich Elks Club will immediately follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to (michaeljfox.org) OR C.A.S.T. For Kids Foundation (castforkids.org) Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary