Robert R. Hubert


1955 - 2020
Robert R Hubert, 64, died suddenly on February 28, 2020. Born May 1, 1955, he was the son of the late Anthony and Dorothy Hubert. He is survived by his brothers Rod, Richard, Johnny and his sister Beverly Mess, his four children Jennifer, Bobby, Jeff and Gregg; grandchildren, ex wife Rita, and his beloved dogs, Josh and Jaylnn. A private service will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
