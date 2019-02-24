Robert S. Burger, 82, of Dutch Meadows Lane, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Chester, PA on June 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Helene Krumbacher. As a youngster he spent his childhood between Chester, PA and Trenton, NJ, where he spent time with immediate family and close cousins. He was the husband of the late Maureen Ellen Furlong Burger. A veteran in the US Air Force, Bob served from Nov. 1953 to March 1961. While stationed in Saratoga Springs, he met his wife Maureen, and they were married on January 27, 1957. They were married for 51 years, until Maureen's passing on Dec. 6, 2008. Bob was a retired Detective from the Schenectady Police Department, retiring in 1986. In his retirement years he worked at Wildwood Schools and drove a school bus for Niskayuna Schools. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Maureen; children, Laurie A. Danz and Robert E. Burger; and son-in-law, Brian T. Woods. Bob is survived by his daughter, Donna M. Woods; granddaughter, Jordan S. Woods; and son-in-law, Dennis F. Danz. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady ARC, 214 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 26 from 10:15 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the calling hour at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy-Schenectady Road, Niskayuna. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019