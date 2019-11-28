Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
View Map
Robert S. "Bob" Couchman

Robert S. "Bob" Couchman Obituary
Robert S. "Bob" Couchman, 82, formerly of Acorn Grove, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Glendale Home in Glenville. He retired from the General Electric Company Turbine Division following a distinguished career of 38 years. His wife Barbara predeceased him. He leaves his daughter, Beth LaBarge and her husband Michael of Glenville and his son, Robert H. Couchman of Clifton Park; grandchildren, Rebecca Tebano (Nick), Adam and Matthew LaBarge. Also survived by one niece and three nephews. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, November 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
