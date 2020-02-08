The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Robert 'Robby' Siatkowski, 65, entered peacefully into eternal rest at Ellis Hospital on Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family will be accepted by the funeral home on their behalf.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
