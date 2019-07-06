Robert "Bob" Siegal, age 91 years old, died in Hancock, Massachusetts on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born April 25, 1928 in New York City, to Morris and Betty Siegal. Bob graduated City College of New York (CCNY). On December 10, 1949, Bob married Ruth Schnur. Bob lived in Niskayuna, NY for the past 3 years and Kingston, NY for the previous 40 years. He worked at Universal Builders Supply in Red Hook, NY until his retirement. Bob was a member of Congregation Agudat Achim in Niskayuna and served in many officer positions at Congregation Ahavath Israel in Kingston, NY. Survivors include his wife, Ruth of 69 years; daughter, Susan Karp (Michael); daughter, Marcia Barasch (Joel); son, Stephen Siegal (fiancée Cathy); daughter, Barbara Siegal; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose Hershfield (Ira) and brother-in-law, Ike (Francis). Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Francis. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Congregation Agudat Achim Cemetery, Central Avenue, Schenectady, NY. Shiva will be held at the home of Susan and Michael Karp, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 6, 2019