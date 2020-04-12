|
|
It is with deep sorrow to announce that Robert Swire of Glenville died at Glendale Nursing Home on April 8, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Beatrice Swire, Robert was born in Utica, NY on May 6, 1931 to Rose and Morris Swire and was predeceased by siblings Irwin Swire and Effie Ettlinger. He attended school in Utica, NY and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady in June 1949. Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corp Division, the Korean War, and later worked in Arlington, Virginia, meeting his future wife, Beatrice Klein, at a social dance gathering in Washington D.C. With his wife Bea (Beatty) and daughter, Cynthia they were active advocates with the Civil Rights Movement during the 1950's and 1960's, when racism and segregation was prevalent in the nation's capital and throughout the USA. He moved to Scotia upon joining in partnership with his uncle, Tom in Swire's Department Store on Mohawk Avenue. Bob went on to work for the New York State Department of Social Services Commission for the Blind and Visually Handicapped as a Business Services Specialist and supervised businesses and clients within the program. Bob and Bea were world travelers giving them the opportunity to discover different cultures and beliefs. They gave many presentations of their experiences with Bob's outstanding photographic slides and Bea's knowledgeable and entertaining dialogue. Having taken the extensive cross country trips by car throughout the United States and Canada Bob also enjoyed touring with his travel trailer. Camping, hiking the great- outdoors and especially Lake George, brought great pleasure to Bob, and classical music, the world of dance and cultural activities preoccupied a good deal of his time. Involvement in politics was a lifelong endeavor. Bob was a member of the US China Peoples Friendship Association, a non- political organization, a nonpolitical organization in existence since 1974 and was honored by both the local chapter and national organizations as well. Survivors include his wife of 62 years and daughter Cynthia (John Steele) of Boulder, Colorado. Bob leaves behind unforgettable memories and great heartache. Burial will take place in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY under the direction of the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020