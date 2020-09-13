Robert Theodore Rubin of Troy, New York died late Friday evening , September 4th at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida of natural causes. He was 82. Bob and his family were the owners of the former Troy News Company. Later, Mr. Rubin was the CEO of Rubin Management Company. He was very active in civic affairs. His late parents, Louis and Hortense Rubin were the founders of the Louis and Hortense Rubin Dialysis Center in Troy Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 13 at the Berith Sholom Cemetery in Troy, NY. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com