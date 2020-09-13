1/
Robert Theodore Rubin
Robert Theodore Rubin of Troy, New York died late Friday evening , September 4th at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida of natural causes. He was 82. Bob and his family were the owners of the former Troy News Company. Later, Mr. Rubin was the CEO of Rubin Management Company. He was very active in civic affairs. His late parents, Louis and Hortense Rubin were the founders of the Louis and Hortense Rubin Dialysis Center in Troy Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 13 at the Berith Sholom Cemetery in Troy, NY. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
11:00 AM
Berith Sholom Cemetery located within Elmwood Hill Cemetery
September 9, 2020
To all of Bob’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Friend
September 9, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family
Arnold Greenberg
Arnold Greenberg
Friend
September 8, 2020
Uncle Bob was the life of every gathering and always made sure everyone around him was experiencing the same! I treasure many memories of him as Jill and Dan’s father, and my spirited uncle that brought life to any occasion. Love to my aunt Judy...he joins in heaven and my love and condolences to Avril and Bob’s entire family. Peace to you all.
Deborah Hellwig
Family
