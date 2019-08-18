|
Robert W. Gorman, 89, of Glenville, NY passed away at Ellis Hospital Thursday, August 15th, 2019. Robert was born in Yonkers, NY on November 20th, 1929, to the late Matthew F. and Ruth E. (MacKay) Gorman. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean war. In 1954 Robert moved to the area where he has since resided. Robert was a Large Equipment Engineer for comptec in Schenectady, NY. Robert enjoyed boating and loved dogs. He was a beloved neighbor, uncle and friend. No matter what he was considerate and charitable towards others. Robert is survived by several nieces and nephews, whom will miss their beloved uncle. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks for you to make a contribution to .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019