Robert W. Hart, age 84, of Saratoga Springs, New York, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side at Albany Medical Center. Robert, known to friends and family as Bob, dedicated his life to his wife, Loretta. The two met in Little Falls, NY in 1954 and were married on October 4, 1958. He joined the Army in 1955 and served as a Specialist Third Class with the 78th AAA Missile Battalion. Bob and Loretta moved to Scotia, NY in 1966. Bob was a Plumber-Steamfitter for Local 128 with the General Electric Company for 31 years. Bob will always be remembered as a strong and loyal family man. He was the patriarch of the Hart family, who loved going hunting with his sons and grandsons, and spending time with "the guys" at H&B Acres in Schoharie, NY. He loved his beagles and would travel with friends throughout the Northeast to compete in large pack dog trials. In his older years, he loved spending time with his eight grandchildren who will always remember him for his heartwarming laugh. His was predeceased by his best friend, Merritt "Whitey" Hildreth; his family is comforted to know they are both together enjoying an iced cold beer and reminiscing about their years at the General Electric. Predeceased by his parents, George E. and Grace P. (Cooper) Hart, he is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Loretta (Griffith) and their children, Therese Dolen (Mark) of Halfmoon, Robert (LuAnn) of Glenville, and James (Tracey) of Duanesburg; his sister Helen Cox of Reno, NV; his grandchildren, Loretta McGinn, Bernadette Dolen (Kyle), Grace Dolen, Meghan Hart (Paul), Jaclyn Hart (Lukas); his namesake, Robert W. Hart, Alyssa Hart and Johnathon Hart; his great-grandchildren, Devin and Connor McGinn. His lasting memory will continue to have a profound impact on those he loved most. "A man of few words is a good man." The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Albany Medical Center for their compassion. The services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bekkering Funeral Home. Burial will be in Little Falls Cemetery immediately after. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019