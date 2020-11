Robert W. Hofmann, 80 of Delanson, died suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. The family will be receiving friends and family at Robert and Victoria's home on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be private at Grove Cemetery in Quaker St. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org . To view Robert's full obituary, share a condolence or memory, please go to whitevanburenfh.com