|
|
Robert W. Perry, Jr. 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Troy, NY on April 25, 1956. Bob worked at the Ripe Tomato in Malta. He enjoyed relaxing with his family watching TV. He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Perry, Sr. and his mother, Annie Everleth. Bob is survived by his brothers, Bruce Perry, John Perry and James Perry; and his stepfather, Raymond Everleth. There will be no services. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Unlimited Potential, PO Box 8899, Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020