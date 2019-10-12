|
Robert W. Potfora, 85, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at home. Bob was born in Schenectady, the son of John and Clara Potfora. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and attended Siena College. He was also a graduate of the General Electric Co. Apprentice Program. He worked at the General Electric Co. for 42 years, retiring in 1991 as a Senior Designer Draftsman. He was active with Labor Union Local 147 IFPTE and had served as President of the Union for several years. Bob was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, enjoyed golf, working out and winters in Estero, FL. He will be remembered as the family handyman and as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine "Kitty" Potfora. Three sons, Stephen Potfora of Manhattan, Mark (Rosalie Masseria) Potfora of Estero, FL and Gary (Gina) Potfora of Niskayuna; three grandchildren, Tyler (Tesia), Juliana and Joseph Potfora; two great-grandaughters, Madeline and Penelope Potfora and a great-grandchild soon to be born; and sister-in-law, Kay Porfora of Nashua, NH. He was predeceased by a brother and sister, John Potfora, Jr. and Reggie (Jack) Burke. A short prayer service will be held at 6:30 Monday evening, following the calling hours 4 to 7 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019