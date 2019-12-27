Home

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church
Robert Walter "Bob" Kline


1935 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Walter Kline, 84, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Simpsonville, SC, with his wife by his side. Born in Buffalo, NY on August 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Walter and Helen Kline. After completing his education, he proudly served in the United States Navy. He went on to serve multiple years as the Deputy Supervisor of the Town of Niskayuna, NY and completed his career serving with the New York State Senate. He married his sweetheart, Ruth Joann Kline, on June 27, 1959. They relished over six decades together camping, cruising and enjoying their time with family. He was an avid football fan and enthusiastically cheered on the Buffalo Bills and Clemson Tigers. In 2013, they moved to Simpsonville, SC to enjoy the warmer weather in their retired years. Mr. Kline is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Joann; his son, Mark; three grandchildren: Laura, Kristen and Bobby (Jennifer); two great-grandchildren, Carter and Gabriella; a sister, Arlene Jacumski; a nephew, David (Judy) and their children, Victoria and Madeline; and a niece, Sharon (John) Provenzola. The visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where the Mass with be celebrated at 12 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 8 Gillin Dr., Simpsonville, SC 29680 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
