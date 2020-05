Or Copy this URL to Share



Robert (Bob) Zentz, age 81, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his daughter's home with his family by his side. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held on the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook Page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. www.TownleyWheelerFH.com

