Roberta A. Pecora, 67, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on February 14, 2019. She was born in Schenectady with her twin sister and best friend Janice to the late Bruno and Lillian Romano Pecora. She was predeceased by her loving sister, Janice, Ferruccio and Evelyn Morandi, and Salvatore Pecora. Roberta was a proud graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. After high school, Roberta studied and received a Bachelor's of Education and Music degree from SUNY Oneonta. She went on to pursue a master's degree in Special Education from the College of Saint Rose. Roberta's love of music and children led her to a career in education in Schenectady parochial and public schools. Even in her last days, Roberta spoke about her love for the students, and friendships she made with the teachers, and administrators of Lincoln Elementary. After leaving education, Roberta gave time to helping others. She volunteered as a certified NYS Ombudsman. She also volunteered at a organization close to her heart, The Make-A-Wish Foundation as a Liaison coordinating transportation and connecting children with their wishes. Shopping was another one of her passions and took it on as a challenge. No stone went unturned to find the perfect gift for someone she cared about. Karen and Joe would like to give special thanks to their family and friends who have helped in caring for Roberta: Nicholas and Nolan Isabella, Patricia McDonald, Erika and Mark Magnone, Marianna and Peter Lawler, Sharran A. Coppola, Thomas E. Isabella, David Bottigliere, Julia Newberry, Coburg Village, Pathways Rehabilitation Center, and Ellis Residential & Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Church, Schenectady, NY. Contributions can be made in Roberta's memory to St. Luke's Church Food Bank, 1241 State St. Schenectady, NY 12304. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary