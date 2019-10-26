|
Roberta A. Puszcz passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2019, in Buffalo, NY. Born in Rotterdam, NY, on June 21, 1947, she was the beloved daughter of Thaddeus J. and Mabel (Przybylek) Puszcz. Roberta was a 1965 graduate of Mohonasen High School and received her BS in Physical Education from Brockport College. She went on to earn her Masters at the University of Buffalo. She taught physical education at Lancaster Middle School for thirty plus years prior to her retirement. Roberta had many interests. Along with being an avid reader, she enjoyed her golf. She was always active in bowling and softball. While in high school Roberta played softball with the Jimmie Girls Softball Team of Schenectady and then with the Buffalo Breski's after college. Her love for the game and skill led her to be inducted into the Western New York Softball Hall of Fame. She was a past champion at the Lancaster Country Club. She was also a member of the Western New York Golf Association as well as the Buffalo District Golf Association. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her family, her cousins and her friends. She enjoyed taking rides and walks, enjoying both the old and new sights. A trip to a casino now and then was not off the beaten trails. Her positive outlook on life as well as her positive encouragement made her a sought after friend. Roberta is survived by her sister, Marjorie (Gerald) Marmuscak, longtime dear friend, Carolyn Mackett, as well as numerous cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian burial with be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Saint Adalbert, 550 Lansing St, Schenectady, NY followed by burial at Saint Adalbert Cemetery, 2788 Hamburg St, Rotterdam, NY. Calling hours will be at 9 a.m. at the Church of Saint Adalbert prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: National Multiple Sclerosis Society - 4245 Union Rd., Ste 108 Buffalo, NY 14225, Roswell Park Cancer Center - P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019