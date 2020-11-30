Roberta Ann (Burns) Craig, a month shy of 79, of Amsterdam, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Boston, on December 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Lillian M. Burns and raised by Lillian's sister Joan D. (Burns, Musto) White and James White of Schenectady. She was a 1959 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. Known as Bobbie to friends and family, she married in 1967, on Craig St. in Schenectady, her beloved husband of 53 years Norman H. Craig of Amsterdam, who will dearly miss her. She was employed by the great State of New York, and had a long career, primarily in the Department of Labor, as a key punch operator and in various roles. She was a life-long traveler visiting 13 European countries when she was in her twenties, traveling cross country with her daughter to California, and to Hawaii upon her retirement and subsequently to Florida and Surfside Beach, South Carolina. She liked animals better than people and is going to be sorely missed by her Snoopy, Oreo and Raven. She enjoyed bowling and appreciated the diverse friendships it granted her over the years. She enjoyed swimming in her younger years and throughout her lifetime spent summers with family at Sacandaga Lake and in the Speculator/Lake Pleasant area. A lady of class, she had a timeless beauty, a dry wit and good humor, and a constitution of steel in dealing with health problems of late. She was a member of the Amsterdam United Methodist Church. She is pre-deceased by her loving son Roger A. Craig, who passed in 2007 and her brother Thomas Musto. She is survived by her brother Chuck Musto and family of Rotterdam, and several dear cousins, nieces and nephews, and their families, and most grievingly by her daughter Susan A. Craig and her son-in-law Nicholas T. Sbordone and the light of her later years her granddaughter Elsiana Sabine Craig Sbordone, all of New York City. A limited capacity small service celebrating her life will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Riley Mortuary, 110 Division St., Amsterdam, followed by a graveside service and interment at Green Hill Cemetery, Amsterdam. Social distancing and face masks are required at all times. A lakeside Celebration of Roberta's life will be held in the summer of 2021. Those with memories or condolences are encouraged to share them with her husband and daughter at P.O. Box 618, Lake Pleasant, NY 12108. Memorial contributions can be made to Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to the Amsterdam United Methodist Church, 347 Golf Course Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010.



