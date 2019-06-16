Roberta "Bobbie" Beach, 89, of Colonie, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Gloversville, NY. Bobbie was born in Manhattan, NY to the late Kenneth and Rose Louise Nelson Churchill on July 22, 1929. She graduated from Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport, NY and continued her education at Delhi Ag. & Tech., earning her associate's degree. She married the late James Beach on Oct 12, 1947 in Delhi, New York. She worked several jobs while raising a family including the Niskayuna school district, McKesson Chemical and spent 20+ years at the state of NYS Department of Criminal Justice until her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, antiquing, spending time with friends and especially taking rides in the country. She was an active member of the Rotterdam Methodist Church. Bobbie was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Louise Nissen; father, Kenneth Churchill; stepfather, John Nissen; sister, Marion Stangle (Arthur) and nephew, John Stangle Bobbie is survived by her children, John, Cinda and Gary Beach; her grandson, Jason Beach (Sharon) and her great-granddaughters, Ava and Maya Beach. She is also survived by her niece, Barbara Parks (Donald), and several grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog and companion, Mattie Bobbie was especially close to her neighbors of 30+ years Joseph and Cheri Herald whose assistance and care over the years made it possible for her to remain in the home she loved Interment will be in Davenport, NY at the convenience of the family. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary