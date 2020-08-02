Roberta Louise (nee: Donato) Miller, 80, formerly of Concord St., Scotia went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady. Born in Amsterdam, NY on February 17, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Dominick Donato and Geraldine Lucido Donato. She was raised in Amsterdam, moving to Scotia in the early 1950s. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Scotia. Roberta ran her own in-home daycare service for young children until her retirement. She was a devoted and cherished mother, wife, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Roberta enjoyed a rich life of love and laughter with her family. She took pleasure in ceramics and other crafts for her family and friends. Roberta enjoyed a happy life with her husband, John Miller. She was predeceased by a brother, Lewis R. Donato and brother-in-law, Peter J. Pecci, Jr. She was the beloved mother of Douglas (Gayle) Henderson of Durham, NH. She was stepmother to John K. Miller of Chester, MD and Darin (Melissa) Miller of St. Augustine, FL. Sister to Donald (Roberta) Donato and Trina Pecci, both of Scotia and Nina (Craig) Fuehrer of Ithaca, NY. Proud grandmother to Lillian and Finn Henderson and Bradley and Vanessa Miller. A small private family service will happen using the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. She will be laid to rest at Park Cemetery in Scotia. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Joseph's Church, 45 Mac Arthur Dr, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
.