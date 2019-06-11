Roberta (Bobbie) Richardson, 90, died in Roanoke, Virginia on April 24, 2019. She was born in Mechanicville on April 7, 1929, and graduated from Mechanicville High School. After graduation, she was employed at General Electric in Schenectady. She also served as timpanist with the Schenectady Symphony. She met Frederick Richardson at GE, and they married on October 9, 1948. They went on to live in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Holland, Michigan and Danville, Illinois. She moved to Roanoke, Virginia in 2002. She graduated cum laude from Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, Virginia in 1991. She was a member of and the organist at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Danville, Illinois from 1978 until 2002. She was a member and dean of the American Guild of Organists chapter in Danville, a member of the Vermilion Valley Quilting Club, and of the Danville Duplicate Bridge Club. She loved playing duplicate bridge throughout her life, and achieved the rank of Life Master in 2006. She also served as a Director for the Danville Duplicate Bridge Club. She is survived by her three children, Pamela (Rick) Murray of Roanoke, Virginia; Ross (Ann Laurence) Richardson of Springfield, Illinois; and Amy Richardson of Roanoke, Virginia; and one grandchild, Daniel Laurence-Richardson of Springfield, Illinois. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Richardson; her parents, William and Myrtle Becker Finn; one brother, William Jesse Finn; and three sisters, Marion(Paul) Scholz, Louise (William) Lenihan and Trudy (Richard) Bassett. A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Virginia, where she was a member, on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. She will be interred in Danville, Illinois on June 21 at 4 p.m., in a plot adjoining her husband's. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary