Robin M. Tolge, 59, of Steers Road, Amsterdam passed away on Thursday evening April 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Syracuse, NY on July 23, 1959 a daughter of the late Robert and Marion Bidwell Seymour and was a 1977 graduate of Bishop Grimes High School. In 1980, Robin graduated from SUNY at Morrisville earning an Associate's Degree in animal husbandry. Mrs. Tolge owned and operated a horse farm in Manlius before moving to Saratoga Springs in 1986 where she worked as a groom. Robin soon discovered a love for antiques and eventually owned and operated Country Living Antiques in Edinburg. Years later, she lived in Emmonak, AK while her husband worked at Yukon Kusko Kwin Health Corp. as a remote practice provider. Mrs. Tolge returned to Perth in 2007. Robin was a former member of the Light of the World Church in Latham. She loved horses and enjoyed being with people. Robin had a keen entrepreneurial sense and enjoyed interacting with her clients. She also enjoyed casinos and had a winning record. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William, a sister, Sheri, and her step-father, Robert Van Douser. Survivors include her husband, whom she married on August 20, 1994; a daughter, Lila Ruth Tolge; two sisters, Kay Heath of St. Petersburg, FL and Donna Day of Cortland, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106 (corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown, followed by a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Saratoga Therapeutic Equine Project, in care of the funeral home.