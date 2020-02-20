|
On February 15, 2020, heaven gained another sweet, kind and loving angel when Rocco Caschera passed away at the age of 60, surrounded by his family. Rocco was born in Broccostella, Italy, on April 26, 1959 to Antonio and Antonia Caschera. He immigrated to this country at the age of 14. He graduated from Schalmont High School and went on to successfully co-own and operate Anca's Foreign Auto Parts on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady with his brother for nearly 40 years. Rocco appreciated the simple things in life, especially gardening, and his greatest joy was his own family. He took great pride in his sons' soccer teams and was always their biggest fan. Rocco could put a smile on anyone's face, he was a ray of sunshine to anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He lived out the true definition of kindness - always helping and giving to others. Rocco is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa, and his sons, Pietro and Giuseppe (Kristen) Caschera. He is also survived by his twin sister, Donata (Donato) Pensenti, brother, Angelo (Elsa) Caschera, aunt, Benedetta DiStefano, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving family members and friends. Calling hours for Rocco will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco- Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020