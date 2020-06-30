On Friday, June 26, 2020, one day shy of his 88th birthday, Rocco R. Duva, formerly of Eighth Ave. in Schenectady, and Father Leo O'Brien's Senior Community in Rotterdam, died unexpectedly at Atria Senior Living in Bethlehem, NY. Born in Albany, Rocco was the son of the late Frank and Antonietta Robortella Duva. He graduated from Cathedral Academy in Albany. Rocco was employed for several years with Mohawk Brush Co. in Albany and in 1968 began working at General Electric in Schenectady where he also served as Shop Steward for IUE Local 301. He retired in 1993, and later helped care for his grandsons. Rocco and his wife were among the founding members of the Mont Pleasant High School Marching Band & Color Guard Booster Club, where they passionately supported their daughters, and he proudly served on the "pit crew." He had been an active and trophy-winning member of local bowling leagues in the 60's & 70's and a member of the Rotterdam Elks Club. Always the life of the party with a great sense of humor, he was also an avid NY Giants and Notre Dame Football fan, and enjoyed traveling and cruising with his wife and friends. He loved spending time with his family, and particularly looked forward to Sundays at his daughters' house. In addition to his parents, Rocco was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Aileen "Teri" Duva, who died in 2006. He is survived by his three daughters, Antoinette Nowak (fiancé Ray Gagnier) of Rotterdam, Deborah (Michael) DiCerbo of Rotterdam and Angela Duva of Albany; his brothers, Anthony Duva and Salvatore Duva (Kathy Nolan), both of Albany, and Joseph (Ilene) Duva of Slingerlands; and was a loving and cherished grandfather (Grampie) to Tyler and Jordan Nowak and Adam Murray. Rocco's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Cindy Chan for her many years of patience and compassion as his primary physician. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 1:30pm. Restrictions will allow 33 people to attend the service. Social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.