Rocco (Jock) (Rocky) Gerald Verrigni, loving husband, caring sibling, lifelong educator, and beloved friend to many, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 3, 1951 in Saratoga Springs to Rocco Joseph Verrigni and Lucy Pastore Verrigni. His early childhood was full and active with siblings and next-door cousins, family gatherings, outdoor sports and play activities with family and friends. Rocky attended St. Peter's and St. Clement's Elementary Schools, St. Peter's High School, LeMoyne College where he earned a B.S. in Business and SUNY Albany where he earned a Master's in Educational Psychology & Statistics. He received many early lessons in business and customer service relations from his time spent at the family owned grocery store, Rocky & Jerry's Market in Saratoga Springs. He was blessed with the opportunity to spend time in the store with his father, his Uncle Jerry, his cousin/brother Joe Verrigni, Butch Verrigni and other cousins and siblings creating lifelong memories and habits. This experience set the foundation for a long career in business and education. Upon graduation from Le Moyne College, where he made several life-long friends, he began a long career in the hospitality field that would remain a large part of his life. After several positions in the business field including stints with Harry M. Stevens, Red Lobster, Shopwell Market, as well as several local independent restaurants in the Capital Region, he was offered a position teaching at Schenectady County Community College. Rocky started his tenure at SCCC quite humbly and with little fanfare in September 1981. Little did he know then that by the time he retired he would serve 36 years at the college, rise from instructor to full professor, receive the SCCC Excellence in Teaching Award and the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2003 and 2004. While at SCCC he and fellow educator Prescott Brown developed the longstanding student intern program for the Kentucky Derby which continues to this day. In addition, he participated in several short work experiences around the country; worked in Thailand to help establish their first global community college; spent 6 months in Italy on a teaching sabbatical resulting in the establishment of a 17-day student intern program at SCCC, enabling students to travel and learn the Italian food culture first-hand. After a long, successful and satisfying career, Rocky would have instructed more than 2,800 students, traveled the world, and given the honor of being asked to be the keynote speaker for SCCC's 2018 Commencement. In 2016, he married the love of his life Karen and together they spent time pursuing their shared interests in travel and exploring new places, always looking for new adventures. They shared a commitment to education, enjoyed the theater and movies, loved spending time outdoors and in nature and treasured time spent entertaining friends and family in their beautiful home. Upon his diagnosis in the spring of 2015, Karen willingly took on the role of caregiver. Karen and Rocky were very much partners in his healthcare and shared many tender moments during doctor appointments and long chemotherapy sessions. At the end of his life, Rocky's wish was to be at home with Karen by his side. Enlisting the support of Community Hospice of Saratoga, Rocky's wish was granted and he passed away peacefully at home, with Karen next to him. Among others who deserve special mention are his brother Corky, and his brother from another mother Jeff Brisbin. A celebration of Rocky's life is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 or may be directed to a Culinary Arts scholarship being established in his name at the College, in care of the Schenectady County Community College Foundation, Inc. at 78 Washington Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020