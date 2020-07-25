Rockland (Rocky) D. Vincent, 71, of Garland, TX and formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2020. Rocky moved to Texas in 2012 following his retirement from Capital District Regional OTB where he worked for 22 years as a data entry operator. A gentle soul, Rocky will be missed terribly by his family. Born in Montgomery, AL, Rocky was predeceased by his parents, DeForest C. Vincent Jr. and Love Delores (Schuffert) Vincent. Survivors include his sister, Dawn M. Parisi and brother-in-law, Giacomo "Jack" Parisi of Smyrna, GA and his brother, Ronald C. Vincent and sister-in-law, Kathy Gerlach Vincent of Garland, TX; niece, Sheaya Klutts, nephews, Samuel V. Parisi and his fiancée, Kara Crosby, and Michael G. Parisi and his wife, Jessica Panaccione Parisi; four great-nieces, one great-nephew, and three great-great nephews; aunts Betty J. (Schuffert) Hurley and her husband, Joe, and Hermine "Bobbie" (Vincent) Cerra, and uncle, John Peters and his wife, Sue. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home & Cemetery, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL. Graveside service will be on Saturday, August 15 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to gather at the funeral home office at 11:30 a.m. prior to proceeding to the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully invites donations in Rocky's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children
, attention: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at https://www.lovetotherescue.org