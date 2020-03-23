|
Rocky Palma, 64, passed away peacefully March 20, 2020 after a short illness. His loving family was at his side. Born in Welland, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late Giulio and Angela Serafini Palma. Rocky came with his family to Schenectady when he was two years old. He grew up on Goose Hill marrying the love of his life, Romanina Fraioli, on September 3, 1977 in St. Anthony's Church. Rocky was a Landlord for several properties and earlier worked alongside his father in the building trade. He helped to operate Giulio's Pizzeria for 12 years after moving to Glenville. He loved nothing more than cooking for his family and friends, and the sport of Boxing. Rocky loved people and life, and his legacy will live on. His beloved wife Romanina Palma passed in February of last year. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Rita (Rafael) Casasola, Angela Dercole and Rocky Palma; cherished granddaughters, Selah and Gemma Casasola and devoted brother, Lucio (Anna) Palma. He is survived also by several nieces and nephews. A visitation Tuesday held under strict protocols will be supervised by Glenville Funeral Home staff. A celebration of Rocky's Life will be held publicly at a later date. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. It is asked contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation in his memory.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020