A private graveside service for Roderick MacIntosh Sr., age 99, of Madrid and formerly of Schenectady, will be held on Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at 2:30 p.m. at the Union Cemetery in Waddington with the Rev. Walter Smith officiating. There will be private calling hours held at the funeral home prior for his family. Mr. MacIntosh passed away at his home on September 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Surviving are three sons Ross MacIntosh of Clifton Park, NY, Roderick MacIntosh Jr. of Rotterdam, NY and Douglas MacIntosh & his wife Lori of Madrid; two daughters Nancy Stella of Factoryville, PA and Laurie Hempstead & her husband Richard (Simcoe) of Burnt Hills, NY; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins. Rod was predeceased by his wife Betty in 2004; a grandson Kyle Hempstead; four brothers William, Robert, Calvin & David MacIn- tosh and a sister Alyce MacIntosh. He was born on March 19, 1921 in Haileybury, Ontario Canada, a son of the late William & Harriett (Ross) MacIntosh. He entered the US Navy during WWII, and sailed on the AKA 48. He later was married to Betty Ann Fasth on October 15, 1948. Rod's working career began at Redmond's Gas Station in Schenectady, and he then began his long employment with Niagara Mohawk where he worked as a Lab Technician until his retirement in 1985. Rod can be best described as a quiet man, loyal and devoted to his family. He enjoyed listening to music, gardening and spending time on his computer emailing friends and family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
