|
|
Rodney A. Paull, passed away at the age of 77 on May 2, 2019 in West Glenville, NY. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia L. Paull and their four children. The memorial service will be a private affair. You can help continue his loyalty and compassion by making a donation to or volunteering at, Hospice who were indispensable in his time of need. The Community Hospice Gift Processing Office 310 South Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12208-1771. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019