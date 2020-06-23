Roger A. Weakley passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was 69 years old. Born in Niskayuna, Roger was the son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Blakeslee) Weakley. A lifelong area resident, Roger attended Schalmont schools. For 42 years, Roger worked as a plumber/steamfitter at General Electric, and for a time served as the Local 128 union president. He retired from General Electric in 2011. Roger was a founding member of the Mariaville Lake Ski Club and the US Water Ski Show Team. He was a member of the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Department as well as an honorary member of the Schenectady Veterans Club. At anytime, you could find Roger in the garage fixing his tractors or watching the races. He loved a crisp Miller Lite on the pontoon boat while wearing his signature cowboy hat. And on a sunny day, he spent his time cruising on his beloved 1974 Harley-Davidson Sportster. Above all things, Roger cherished his family and the time they spent together. Roger leaves behind his wife, Susan Provost Weakley, whom he has shared his life with for 51 years, his devoted children, Roger "JR" Weakley (Heather), Christopher Weakley (Jackie) and Nicole Weakley (Brian) as well as his grandchildren, Tayler, James, Carolyn, Ryan and Austin. He also leaves behind his siblings, Raymond (Joyce) Weakley, Emma Wilson, Joan Czernis, Jeanette (James) Swanker, Gene Weakley, James (Carol) Weakley, Geraldine (Fred) Briggs, Diane (James) Jones, Judy (Gene) Yauchler, and David (Delores) Weakley and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Olive Mergenthaler, Gary Weakley, and Richard Weakley. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Weakley's, 304 Batter St., Pattersonville, NY 12137. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Roger's name to the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Department, 9284 Mariaville Rd., Pattersonville, NY 12137, the Schenectady Veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, 714 Union Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305, or the Mariaville Civic Association, P.O. Box 633, Duanesburg, NY, 12056. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.