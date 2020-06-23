Roger A. Weakley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger A. Weakley passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was 69 years old. Born in Niskayuna, Roger was the son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Blakeslee) Weakley. A lifelong area resident, Roger attended Schalmont schools. For 42 years, Roger worked as a plumber/steamfitter at General Electric, and for a time served as the Local 128 union president. He retired from General Electric in 2011. Roger was a founding member of the Mariaville Lake Ski Club and the US Water Ski Show Team. He was a member of the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Department as well as an honorary member of the Schenectady Veterans Club. At anytime, you could find Roger in the garage fixing his tractors or watching the races. He loved a crisp Miller Lite on the pontoon boat while wearing his signature cowboy hat. And on a sunny day, he spent his time cruising on his beloved 1974 Harley-Davidson Sportster. Above all things, Roger cherished his family and the time they spent together. Roger leaves behind his wife, Susan Provost Weakley, whom he has shared his life with for 51 years, his devoted children, Roger "JR" Weakley (Heather), Christopher Weakley (Jackie) and Nicole Weakley (Brian) as well as his grandchildren, Tayler, James, Carolyn, Ryan and Austin. He also leaves behind his siblings, Raymond (Joyce) Weakley, Emma Wilson, Joan Czernis, Jeanette (James) Swanker, Gene Weakley, James (Carol) Weakley, Geraldine (Fred) Briggs, Diane (James) Jones, Judy (Gene) Yauchler, and David (Delores) Weakley and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Olive Mergenthaler, Gary Weakley, and Richard Weakley. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Weakley's, 304 Batter St., Pattersonville, NY 12137. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Roger's name to the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Department, 9284 Mariaville Rd., Pattersonville, NY 12137, the Schenectady Veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, 714 Union Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305, or the Mariaville Civic Association, P.O. Box 633, Duanesburg, NY, 12056. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved