Home

POWERED BY

Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
The Cove at The Savanna Club
Port St. Lucie, FL
View Map

Roger C. Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger C. Casey Obituary
Roger C. Casey, 79, of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away on March 10, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House, Port St. Lucie, FL with his family by his side. Roger was raised in Delmar, NY and resided in Voorheesville, NY, Stillwater, NY and most recently in Port St. Lucie, FL. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Albany where he played on the men's basketball team. He received his Master's degree from Union College, Schenectady, NY. Roger taught mathematics at Schalmont High School in Rotterdam, NY for more than 25 years. He also refereed high school soccer, basketball, and women's college basketball. After retirement, Roger and his wife operated River's Edge B&B for 25 years out of their Stillwater home on the Hudson River. He was an avid golfer. He learned the game of golf caddying at a local NY country club at the age of 13. He played competitive golf during high school and college. He was an active member of the Savanna Club golf community. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Erika (Pokrandt) Casey of Port St. Lucie; his children; Elizabeth Coulter and her husband, Marshall of Clifton Park, NY; Michael Casey and his wife, Maria (Barker) of Plum Island, MA and Brian Casey and his wife, Joanne (Cawley) of Clifton Park, NY and his grandchildren, Abigail, Lauren, Owen, Matthew and Danielle. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen (Boice) Casey, and his sister, Gloria Casey. There will be a Celebration of Roger's Life at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the at The Savanna Club in The Cove in Port St. Lucie. In lieu flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997 or www.TreasureHealth.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -