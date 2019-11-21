|
Roger E. Tourtellot, age 65, of Fairground Ave., died peacefully after a very long illness on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was born on November 26, 1953 in Schenectady, NY and was the son of Stella (Evans) Tourtellot and the late William Dobson Tourtellot. Roger was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and attended technical School while there. He served in the US Army until his honorable discharge as an E-4 on February 1, 1978. Roger had a long and fulfilling career at Shenendehowa Central School as a security officer until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He spent many hours enjoying his favorite hobby of woodworking. Roger was notoriously late to everything, but he always showed up and enjoyed time with his family and friends alike. Survivors in addition to his mother include his beloved wife, Lori Tourtellot; his children, Cindy (Jack) Watson, Bill (Trish) Tourtellot and Seth Tourtellot; his siblings, Jay (Joyce) Tourtellot; grandchildren, Justin and Courtney Watson, Caitlin, Kylee and Austin Tourtellot and Morgan "Muffin" Tourtellot. Roger is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Along with his father, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bradley and David Tourtellot. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A graveside service led by the Rev. Eric Walton will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in Clifton Park Center Cemetery, Clifton Park, NY. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Pulmonary Care Unit at Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Roger's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019