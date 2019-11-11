|
|
Roger Ehle, 85, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his family at his side. Roger was born on Jan. 1, 1934 in Fort Plain, N.Y. Following a tour in Korea, he received his degree from Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in 1958, and then worked in research and development for Bell Laboratory and General Electric for nearly 40 years. On August 11, 1956, he married Alma Rose Hanifin. Together they raised three children, Diane (Lou) Pietrocarlo, Roger Jr. (Leslie) and Elizabeth (David) Izzo. Throughout their 63 years together, Roger enjoyed leadership positions in the Boy Scouts of America, supporting his grandchildren's participation in sports, and family summers at Caroga Lake. Roger is survived by his wife, Alma, his three children, and seven grandchildren: Kristin Pietrocarlo, Mary (Nicholas) Korba, Dylan (Celia) Ehle, Dustin (Katherine) Ehle, Cassandra (William) Cleveland, Christopher (Alexis) Izzo, Angela Ehle, and four great grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Animal Protective Foundation and . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019