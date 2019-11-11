Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Ehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Ehle


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Ehle Obituary
Roger Ehle, 85, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his family at his side. Roger was born on Jan. 1, 1934 in Fort Plain, N.Y. Following a tour in Korea, he received his degree from Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in 1958, and then worked in research and development for Bell Laboratory and General Electric for nearly 40 years. On August 11, 1956, he married Alma Rose Hanifin. Together they raised three children, Diane (Lou) Pietrocarlo, Roger Jr. (Leslie) and Elizabeth (David) Izzo. Throughout their 63 years together, Roger enjoyed leadership positions in the Boy Scouts of America, supporting his grandchildren's participation in sports, and family summers at Caroga Lake. Roger is survived by his wife, Alma, his three children, and seven grandchildren: Kristin Pietrocarlo, Mary (Nicholas) Korba, Dylan (Celia) Ehle, Dustin (Katherine) Ehle, Cassandra (William) Cleveland, Christopher (Alexis) Izzo, Angela Ehle, and four great grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Animal Protective Foundation and . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -