Roger Frament, 77, of Southline Road, Galway, passed away Sunday morning, February 24, 2019 at home. He was born in Cohoes on October 5, 1941 a son of Albert and Alma Rollier Frament and graduated from Shenendehowa High School. Roger attended college in Oklahoma and later FMCC. Mr. Frament was employed as an airplane mechanic at Albany International Airport. He later was educated to be a pilot and retired from American Airlines several years ago. Roger was a former member of the Broadalbin Baptist Church and was active in the church choir. He also served as a deacon at the church. Mr. Frament was a former member of the Sacandaga Boating Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Matthew, who died July 31, 2015. Survivors include his wife, Joan Prokop Frament; two sons, Michael Frament of Galway and Roger Frament, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ; four brothers, Allan Frament of Scotia, Kenneth Frament of Glendale, AZ, David Frament of Halfmoon, and William Frament of Concord, NH; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Roger Frament. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Doug Blanc, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , in care of the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019