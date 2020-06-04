Roger G. Dukes, Jr., 38, passed away unexpectedly on June 2. Born June 26, 1981 he was the son of Lisa Leary and the late Roger Dukes Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady. Roger was very creative and loved to draw. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed making people laugh with his witty sense of humor. He was a very kind and generous man that would give his last dollar to help anyone in need. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by grandparents, William and Florence Dukes, and grandfather Thomas J. Leary. Roger survived by his daughters, Makayla and Aiyanna Dukes, his mother, Lisa Leary, and grandmother, Frances Leary. His aunts and uncles, Margaret (Lee), Timothy (Brenda), Francine, Tracy, Colleen (Steve) and Daniel. He also leaves behind a host of cousins and close friends. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Ellis Medicine, Mental Health, 1101 Nott St Schenectady, NY 12308. See Newcomeralbany.com for more info.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.