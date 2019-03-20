Roger L. Morris, 78, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Roger was born in Rock City Falls on January 27, 1941 and graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1958. He worked at the Ballston Knitting Mill for many years and retired from Maplewood Manor. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and darts and played in many leagues over the years. Roger and his companion Julie had many adventures together, driving throughout the United States. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Leona Morris; his wife of over 40 years, Suzan Emigh Morris; granddaughter, Heather Cutbush; brother-in-law, Frank Flinton and son-in-law, Tom Hickenbottom. Roger is survived by his loyal companion and best friend, Julie Russell; his daughters, Myschell Stangle (Duane) and Mylissa Hickenbottom; sisters, Sue Barber (Percy) and Beverly Flinton; Julie's children, Will Russell (Kayla), Tammy Wurz (Edward), Jason Russell (Tammi), and Tim Russell (Amanda); 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A time of sharing will be held at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Roger may be made to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary