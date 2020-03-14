Home

Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Broadalbin Baptist Church

Roger W. Deuel


1925 - 2020
Roger W. Deuel Obituary
Roger W. Deuel, 94, of Broadalbin, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Survivors include a son, David C. (Nancy) Deuel; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A joint celebration of life for Roger and Doris Deuel will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Broadalbin Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacandaga Bible Conference, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
