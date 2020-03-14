|
Roger W. Deuel, 94, of Broadalbin, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Survivors include a son, David C. (Nancy) Deuel; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A joint celebration of life for Roger and Doris Deuel will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Broadalbin Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacandaga Bible Conference, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020