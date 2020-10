Roger W. Leadley, 87, formerly of Lake Pleasant, NY, passed away at his new home in Jay, NY on Sep 26, 2020. He was in his recliner chair watching a romantic film with his daughter Nicole nearby. Roger is preceded in death by his beloved wife Pauline and his son Greg. He is survived by his son Ronald and daughter Nicole. All services were held privately. Online condolences can be made at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com